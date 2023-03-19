Praise for Telford's Covid-19 memorial garden
A planned Covid-19 memorial garden is being praised by residents who lost loved ones during the pandemic.
The garden in Telford is still under construction but Telford and Wrekin Council says it is on track to open this summer.
Trees have already been planted at the one-acre (0.4 hectare) site and Jill Rankin, whose mum died in 2021, said the garden would mean a lot.
"I think it's going to be a lovely place," she said.
Wildflowers seeds have been sown and benches put in place at the site in Telford Town Park.
The centrepiece will be a sculpture, the design of which has not been publicly revealed by the council.
Families have been shown a miniature replica of the artwork and Mrs Rankin said it was beautiful.
"It really represents the feelings, I think, of the people who lost somebody during Covid and during the lockdowns," she said.
Sara Toni's husband died from Covid-19 two years ago and she agreed the sculpture would be special once realised.
"We know, if you've not lost someone to Covid, you won't understand what it means, but [to] us that have lost someone, it means a lot," she said.
