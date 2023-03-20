Police appeal as woman dies following M54 crash
A woman in her 70s has died after a crash on the M54.
Her black Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a white Volvo CX40 near Telford, Shropshire, at about 12:30 GMT on Friday, West Mercia Police said.
The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions seven and six. The woman later died at the Princess Royal Hospital.
Police said the crash happened "at a very busy time of day" and asked for witnesses and dashcam footage.
