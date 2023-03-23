New 18th Century fan exhibition opens in Shropshire
A new exhibition dedicated to 18th Century accessories has opened at a Shropshire art gallery.
The display features a collection of 15 fans dating to between 1770 and 1950 which the National Trust says has never been seen before.
Lady Labouchere, the final owner of Dudmaston, a National Trust property near Bridgnorth, inherited fans from across the globe.
The display is on show at Dudmaston until the end of October.
The exhibit features a number of folding fans, known as brisé - meaning broken in French - and battoire, meaning batting fans.
A peach ostrich-feather fan from the 1900s also on display was given to Lady Labouchere by her aunts, Maud and Florence Hamilton-Russell.
"Fans were an important tool for communication, used in society to express a silent language of emotion and etiquette," said Laura Bishop, senior house and collections officer at Dudmaston.
"I encourage everyone to have a go at some 'fan language' when you visit the gallery.
"The different ways you hold and move a fan express a range of emotions to the onlooker."
