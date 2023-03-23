New 18th Century fan exhibition opens in Shropshire

FansLaura Bishop
The Fanology: Objects of Beauty exhibition invites visitors to discover how fans were much more than just a fashion accessory

A new exhibition dedicated to 18th Century accessories has opened at a Shropshire art gallery.

The display features a collection of 15 fans dating to between 1770 and 1950 which the National Trust says has never been seen before.

Lady Labouchere, the final owner of Dudmaston, a National Trust property near Bridgnorth, inherited fans from across the globe.

The display is on show at Dudmaston until the end of October.

Laura Bishop
The fans were owned Lady Labouchere (1908-1996), the final owner of Dudmaston

The exhibit features a number of folding fans, known as brisé - meaning broken in French - and battoire, meaning batting fans.

A peach ostrich-feather fan from the 1900s also on display was given to Lady Labouchere by her aunts, Maud and Florence Hamilton-Russell.

Laura Bishop
Fans were used as a form of communication at court and balls in the 18th Century

"Fans were an important tool for communication, used in society to express a silent language of emotion and etiquette," said Laura Bishop, senior house and collections officer at Dudmaston.

"I encourage everyone to have a go at some 'fan language' when you visit the gallery.

"The different ways you hold and move a fan express a range of emotions to the onlooker."

