Man detained for killing neighbour after garden row
A 65-year-old man who admitted stabbing a neighbour to death after a dispute over a communal garden has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
John William Walker, of Wellington, Shropshire, had at a hearing last year admitted the manslaughter of Mark Espley, 52, on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
The attack on 8 June 2022 was after a row about Walker feeding squirrels.
Walker was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.
West Mercia Police said there had been a difficult relationship between the pair, who shared a communal garden.
The force said Walker's mental health had taken a downturn after his pet Chihuahua had died in July 2021.
Waited in garden
It said that had led to him befriending the local squirrel population by feeding them nuts, bringing more of them to the communal garden, to the annoyance of other neighbours including Mr Espley.
The fatal confrontation took place when Walker waited in the garden and confronted Mr Espley with a kitchen knife, stabbing him a number of times.
Walker, of Fowler Close, initially admitted what he had done, after voluntarily attending Telford's Malinsgate police station.
The force said a charge of murder had been dropped when he had pleaded guilty to manslaughter instead.
Senior Investigating Officer Det Insp Lee Holehouse described it as a tragic case and said: "At the time of the offence, Walker was suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning arising from a recognised medical condition."
Philippa McAtasney KC, who represented Walker, said her client was "very distressed and genuinely full of remorse".
