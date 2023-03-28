Nursing staff yarn-bomb Shawbury overnight
- Published
Staff at a local nursing home secretly covered their village centre in knitted creations overnight.
Colleagues from River Meadows Nursing Home in Shawbury, Shropshire, set up the covert yarn-bombing mission, with 15 others including nursing home residents and other keen knitters.
Bollards, post-boxes and lampposts were some of things to be covered in Easter bunnies and crochet squares.
Organiser Marisa Moore said it had "cheered everyone up".
"You go for your load of bread, and there is a bunny sitting on a bollard smiling at you," she said.
The group, now known as the "Yarn Benders", said one of the biggest missions was to measure everything up to ensure the knitted toppers fitted the objects correctly.
Ms Moore said the operation happened on 22 March, on a very wet and soggy night.
She added that the yarn explosion had been "the talk of the village" ever since it appeared the following morning.
