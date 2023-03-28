Telford solar farm gets go ahead as MP overturns refusal
- Published
A government minister has overturned the decision of a local authority to allow a solar farm to go ahead.
Greentech Invest had been denied permission to set up panels in Telford after opponents said it would harm an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
A planning inspector later agreed with Telford and Wrekin Council's decision.
But Lee Rowley MP said while he agreed with some of the inspector's conclusions, the solar farm would bring economic benefits.
Greentech Invest had appealed after the council refused to grant planning permission to build on the land at New Works Lane, Lawley.
The land had been an open cast mine, but the site had been restored when mining finished and it is now grazing land.
The council had concluded the proposals would result in a "detrimental change" to the landscape.
The planning inspector who heard the appeal ruled the council had been correct.
But Mr Rowley, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Government and Building Safety, said the production of electricity "afforded significant weight" and brought economic benefits.
In his decision letter, he also said the plans would cause "very limited harm" to the area.
The local authority has six weeks to decide if it wants to appeal the minister's decision at the High Court.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk