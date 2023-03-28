Trio sentenced for hare coursing in a Shropshire field
- Published
Three men found armed to go hunting hares with dogs in Shropshire have been given a community order.
Kevin Skelding, 39, Craig Richards, 48, and Scott Richards, 33, were prosecuted by West Mercia Police under new legislation to prevent hare coursing.
Skelding and Craig Richards were found hiding in a wooded area with Scott Richards in a different location and the lurcher dogs left by their car.
The trio admitted trespassing in pursuit of game on Tuesday.
At Telford Magistrates' Court they also admitted being equipped to hunt hares with dogs.
A member of the public called police on 28 October last year after spotting the men with lurchers on land in Market Drayton, the force said.
Police, who sent an armed response unit and scrambled the force helicopter, arrested the men after finding them and an unattended Kia Sportage.
The three were found to be in possession of a catapult and ball bearings as well as slip leads.
They claimed they were just walking their dogs.
Skelding, of Liz Clare Court in Donnington, Shropshire, Craig Richards and Scott Richards both of Harold Road, in Rowley Regis, were each given a 12 month community order.
Craig Richards was ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work, Scott Richards 120 hours and Skelding 100 hours. All three men were ordered to pay £624 each towards kennelling costs.
Under legislation introduced in August last year anyone caught hare coursing can face an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.
The government said the illegal activity is a serious problem in some rural areas.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk