Shrewsbury-based private healthcare firm goes into liquidation
- Published
Patients said they were owed money after a private healthcare company went into liquidation.
Summerfield Healthcare, based in Shrewsbury, said on its website it ceased trading after becoming "financially unviable".
One patient told the BBC they had turned up for a surgical procedure only to find its premises in Birmingham empty.
Requests for comment from its director have not been met with a response.
Robert, who did not want his surname used, said he chose Summerfield Healthcare for a vasectomy after he was told he could have to wait for a year on the NHS.
He said he paid £599 for the procedure, which was scheduled to happen on 10 March.
His wife, Jamie, said a pre-surgery phone call did not happen and they kept trying to contact the company without success.
On the day before the planned operation they said they received an email confirmation that the procedure would be going ahead, but when they attended the clinic in Great Barr, Birmingham, it was completely empty.
"Our phone calls weren't being answered and we had to track down a former director to find out what was going on," she said.
"We paid on a credit card, so hopefully we will get the money back, but some people may have paid far more," she added.
"For some people that's a month's rent, it's a lot of money to lose."
The company also treated patients at premises in Wolverhampton and Cardiff.
It was one of a number of healthcare companies under the directorship of Dr Stephen Grant Charlesworth-Jones, headquartered in Charlesworth Court, Shrewsbury.
Jamie said the payment for the procedure was made into another account for a company called Ryminster, which it transpired was the registered name of the company trading as Summerfield Healthcare.
Website Trustpilot has a number of recent reviews, including some saying the company had "vanished into thin air", while others complained of not being able to get hold of anyone.
"To go into work and then be told you no longer have a job and told to pack your desk up and no wages," another person posted.
Summerfield Healthcare's website stated the company was in liquidation and that liquidators would be appointed in the next 14 days.
"Very sadly, after eight years and our greatest efforts, especially in the last year, a significant rise in operational costs coupled with a significant reduction in demand for direct paying private healthcare patients have caused Summerfield Healthcare to become financially unviable and our clinics have closed," it said.
"Staff are eligible for the Government redundancy scheme and the appointed liquidators are legally responsible for all financial matters henceforth."
Requests for further comment from Dr Charlesworth-Jones were not met with a response.
