Trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham cancelled

Trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham are disrupted on Monday

Rail services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International are set to be cancelled or revised for most of Monday, National Rail says.

Staff shortages due to illness have been blamed, with passengers warned to expect disruption until 18:30 BST.

West Midlands Railway is running replacement buses and Transport for Wales tickets may be used.

National Rail said the worker shortage was affecting signalling staff.

