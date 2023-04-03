Oswestry school trip cancelled for the third time after Dover delay
- Published
A school netball trip was called off due to long queues at Dover, the third time the trip has been cancelled.
Students from Marches School in Oswestry turned back and went home on Sunday, after a 12-hour delay.
The netball tournament had previously been cancelled twice before due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
One teacher said it was the last time Year 11 pupils would have been able to take part and called the whole experience a shambles.
Lisa Bladen said pupils and teachers set off at 03:30 BST on Sunday with the plan being to arrive in France in the evening and take part in a master class on Monday,
The tournament would have been on Tuesday and Wednesday was a trip to Disneyland Paris.
But, after the 12-hour delay the school decided to turn round and go home.
Many other schools participating in the netball tournament were unable to make it, so the tournament was cancelled.
"The kids were brilliant, lots of tears to start with, but they didn't want to spend all that money for one day at Disney," Ms Bladen said.
"Some of the girls are in year 11, so won't be able to do it again. We were so looking forward to it," she said.
"As staff we don't do this stuff lightly, we have given up our Easter break and time with own children to do this.
"Not to even get to France is shambolic".
The government has conceded "new processes" brought in after Brexit played a role in days of chaotic travel queues at Dover.
Officials blamed slow border processing and more coaches than expected for 12-hour queues for ferries from Dover.
Disruption was first reported on Friday but the port reported the backlog had cleared by Monday morning.
