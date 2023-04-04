Duchess to unveil Oswestry hospital's veterans centre
A dedicated treatment centre for veterans, said to be the first of its kind in the UK, is to be formally unveiled by royalty later.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, will officially open the service at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry, Shropshire.
The facility includes a therapy room as well as a dedicated hub to support veterans facing mental health issues.
It also supports those facing homelessness and debt.
The duchess is to meet staff and patients.
The £6m Headley Court Veterans' Orthopaedic Centre was inspired by orthopaedic surgeon Lt Col Carl Meyer.
"For a number of years, we have talked about veterans being seen in an environment that brings comfort to them and by clinical teams that have an understanding of military personnel and their unique needs," he said.
"This is now reality, and it really does mark the beginning of a new era of bespoke care for our veteran patients and members of the armed forces."
'Huge honour'
The duchess, who is also Colonel in Chief of the Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps, will be unveiling a plaque to mark the opening.
"It will be a huge honour for us to welcome Her Royal Highness to our hospital and to introduce her to our passionate staff, as well as some of the veterans who have already benefitted from our services," said the hospital's chief executive, Stacey Keegan.
"We look forward to showcasing the facility and demonstrating the potential it has to transform the quality of care received by veterans from across the country."
