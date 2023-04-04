Shrewsbury roundabout advert fee leaps by 'laughable' 650%
A business owner said he was shocked to receive a bill that jumped by 650% to advertise his service on a roundabout.
John Streeter, who runs garage First Car in Harlescott, has been sponsoring the Shrewsbury roundabout for 10 years.
He said he took out a long-term contract with Shrewsbury Town Council and agreed to pay £800 a year, but after rights were sold to a private agency, he was asked to pay £6,000.
The BBC has contacted the council and agency for comment.
Mr Streeter said he anticipated a price hike after being told the advertising rights had been handed over to CP Media earlier this year but thought the price might double at worst.
"I don't know what I thought, it was that shocking," he said of getting the new bill. "I just laughed."
He said he was offered better rates for a longer contract, however a three-year sponsorship deal would still cost more than £4,000 a year.
"That's a massive amount," he said. "It's laughable. Where do they expect that to come from? It's not the kind of hike we can pass on to our customers."
He added he hoped there would be a rethink on the cost, otherwise "we'll have to give it up".
Mr Streeter said that after a decade "it's more than just an advert, it's our roundabout - friends of mine call it the First Car roundabout".
He criticised the council's decision to hand over the rights to CP Media, saying it did not benefit local businesses.
Shrewsbury Town Council declined to comment and CP Media is yet to respond to the BBC's request for comment.
