Permission given for new Whitchurch driving test centre base
Permission has been granted for a building to house a new driving test centre.
Shropshire Council has given its backing to a change of use for part of Whitchurch Civic Centre.
The town's former centre at The Lodge on Dodington was shut in a bid to cut costs.
Several factors needed to be sorted out before the site can be used for driving tests, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) stated.
"We're very sorry that this is taking longer than anticipated. The number of tests in the local area have remained the same," a spokesperson added.
Following the previous centre's closure, learner drivers faced higher priced driving lessons to accommodate travel to their nearest centre in Telford or Shrewsbury.
