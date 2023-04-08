Wellington Boxing Club joins fight against Parkinson's disease
A Parkinson's support group in Telford has teamed up with a boxing club to put on sessions to help fight some of the symptoms of the disease.
Sheila Tattersall, who runs the group, said the weekly sessions helped improve members' "breathing, stance, balance and coordination".
She said it was also a chance to "take out their frustrations on the bag".
Mo Fiaz, from Wellington Boxing Club, said he was really keen to get involved.
"As soon as they approached me, we wanted to help and it was something we were really interested in doing," he said.
"They don't moan or groan. They are just laughing and having a good time."
Parkinson's disease can cause tremors, muscle stiffness, balance problems and slow movement.
One of those getting involved in the Telford and Wrekin Parkinson's Support Group boxing sessions is Brian Vangha, who said they were bringing memories back of boxing in school.
He normally uses a frame to walk, but said he did not need it when putting his weight into a punchbag.
"I used to play football - when I got Parkinson's the lack of mobility was a big thing for me," Mr Vangha said.
Becki Skingsley, a Pilates instructor who helps with the class, said for a short time those taking part became so focussed on one thing, "you forget Parkinson's is the driving force of why people are here".
"It is about the cognitive development as well... the main thing is someone shows up and does something," she said.
As well as boxing sessions, the support group also puts on speech and language therapy classes, seated exercise and singing sessions.
