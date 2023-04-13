Shifnal's rare Victorian 'stink pipe' given listed status

The pipeHistoric England
The sewage ventilation pipe stands behind a pub in Shifnal, Shropshire
By Allen Cook
BBC News, West Midlands

A rare Victorian sewer ventilation pipe has been given listed status by the government to give it more protection.

The "stink pipe" was built in Shifnal, Shropshire, to allow gases produced by sewage to vent out high above ground level, Historic England said.

They became obsolete due to advances in the 20th Century and the organisation said very few remained.

"It is rare to find these pipes at their full height," listing advisor Hugh Shannon said.

The pipe was thought to have been installed after the 1875 Public Health Act when the sewers in the area were upgraded.

When they became obsolete, the pipes were either removed or often cut in half.

Historic England
Most pipes from the era were removed or cut in half when they became obsolete, Historic England said

Mr Shannon said it was "remarkable" the Shifnal pipe, behind the Jaspers Arms pub, remained at full height.

"It is important for showing that there was great civic pride in creating public health improvements that benefitted the whole town," he added.

The pipe has been given its Grade II listed status by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

