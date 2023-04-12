Tributes to West Mercia Police officer who died on duty
A popular West Mercia Police officer has died after collapsing while on duty.
Tributes have been paid to PC Andy Boardman, who was taken ill during a call-out to an incident in Broseley, Shropshire, on Tuesday.
The 43-year-old began his policing career in 2007 before joining West Mercia Police in 2015.
Flags outside police stations flew at half-mast on Wednesday as a sign of respect, the force said.
Chief Constable Pippa Mills described PC Boardman as a "familiar and friendly face" across the communities he had served, added that he had been "well-liked" by his colleagues.
In a statement, she said the officer had been responding to an incident alongside West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics, when he was taken ill.
"This is a terrible shock for everyone that knew Andy and my thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at West Mercia Police, are with his wife, Luci, their two daughters and all his family, friends and colleagues," she said.
"I want to pass on our sincere thanks to the paramedics who did everything they possibly could for Andy and to the officers that were with him."
His wife also asked police to thank colleagues and members of the public who had sent messages of support.
PC Boardman started his career with West Midlands Police in 2007, having previously served in the armed forces for seven years.
During his time with the West Mercia Police force, he had worked in the towns of Kidderminster and Stourport, as well as within the Safer Neighbourhood Team for Broseley and Much Wenlock.
