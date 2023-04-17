Child critical after suffering medical emergency at trampoline park
A child was taken to hospital in a critical condition after suffering a "medical emergency" at a trampolining centre.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Airea51 in Telford, Shropshire, just before 15:00 BST on Sunday.
It said paramedics "administered advanced life support which continued en-route to Royal Stoke Hospital".
Airea51 said it shut on Monday "due to an incident we have no control over."
It apologised to customers on its Facebook page and said it hoped to reopen on Tuesday.
The trampoline and adventure park centre has been contacted for a comment.
