Thousands of bikers set for charity ride in Shropshire
About 4,000 bikers are expected to take part in a ride in Shropshire to raise money for Midlands Air Ambulance.
They will ride 23 miles (37km) from Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford at 11:00 BST on Sunday for the Bike4Life festival.
National Highways advised drivers to allow extra time for journeys and said there would be some traffic restrictions for up to two hours.
Ex-special forces soldier Ollie Ollerton will be among riders taking part.
The ride, now in its 11th year, will travel from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury, along the A5, M54 and A41.
"We are always happy to support the Bike4Life Ride Out which raises essential funds for this very valuable service," said Frank Bird, National Highways senior network planner.
"It is quite incredible to see the huge convoy of motorbikes on our roads, but we appreciate it can cause some disruption for other road users for a short time.
"So we would advise anyone due to travel through this area on Sunday to plan ahead and avoid the times of the ride out if possible."
The event raises about £80,000 each year for the Midlands Air Ambulance, said the charity, which welcomed its return last year following a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.
Organisers said the air ambulance "rapidly reaches" on average one motorcyclist a week and the event also aimed to promote bike safety.
The festival includes live music, displays and stalls.