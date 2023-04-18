Child who suffered medical emergency at trampoline park had been at party
A child who became critically ill after suffering a medical emergency at a trampolining centre had been attending a birthday party.
Airea51 in Telford, Shropshire, said its staff had given first aid to the child before paramedics arrived and wished the child "a full and speedy recovery".
Telford and Wrekin Council is now carrying out an investigation and the centre will remain closed until it is complete.
Airea51 has been shut since Sunday.
It said it hoped to reopen on Wednesday, but could not give any other details about the incident.
It said the closure was to assist the local authority in its investigation and thanked customers for their understanding.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the child had been found in a critical condition and was flown to the Royal Stoke Hospital for treatment, but no further update has been given about the child's condition.
