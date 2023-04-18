Two drivers sought in fatal Nantwich crash probe
Police are trying to find two drivers as part of an investigation into a fatal crash in Nantwich.
Felix John Davies, 19, died and three other passengers were injured after a grey Ford Fiesta hit a tree on the A530 outside Combermere Abbey on 9 April.
The driver, a 20-year-old man from Whitchurch, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the crash.
He has since been bailed as inquiries continue.
Cheshire Constabulary officers would like to speak to the drivers of a black Nissan Micra and a white box type van seen in the area just before the incident.
Anyone with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the collision have also been asked to come forward.
The force was called to the scene at about 18:30BST on Easter Sunday where Felix, the front-seat passenger of the Fiesta, was confirmed dead a short while later.
Three other passengers, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were taken to hospital for their injuries.
Insp Steve Griffiths said: "We believe that the occupants of these two vehicles may have vital information that could assist us as witnesses in our investigation and urge them to contact Cheshire Police."
