Woman, 72, rescued from hillside after fall
- Published
Firefighters have rescued a 72-year-old woman after she fell on hills in Shropshire.
A team from Church Stretton was sent to Townsbrook Hollow on the Long Mynd on Tuesday following reports she had left a path at the beauty spot.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said she was found stranded with head injuries.
It said its firefighters had to climb a steep hillside, carrying the woman, to get her to an ambulance.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.