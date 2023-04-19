Celebrity impressionist creates Ludlow piano festival
- Published
A Shropshire town is to host a piano festival created by celebrity resident Alistair McGowan.
The four-day event in Ludlow, which starts on 24 May, features guests including Jo Brand and Katie Derham.
Impressionist turned pianist Mr McGowan, who has released two solo albums, said visitors should expect an excellent line-up.
"Top drawer classical pianists, playing some of the most beautiful music you'll hear," he said.
The festival will open with a celebrity concert hosted by TV personality Robert Rinder which will feature actors, presenters and comedians playing solo on a Steinway piano in St Laurence's Church.
Events will also take place in the town's Assembly Rooms and Ludlow College's Palmers Hall.
Joint artistic director and chair of the event, Mr McGowan, who has lived in the town for three years, is also patron of a fringe festival which takes place in June.
"I absolutely love the place and I've performed here at the fringe myself for two years running," he said. "I was asked if I'd do it again and said, 'can I just get some friends to come this time?'"
"So I've been through all my contacts and called in a few favours and I've got some great responses from some big names," he added.
Dame Judi Dench and Jasper Carrott are two of the names booked to appear at the fringe, which includes about 70 events across a fortnight.
Organiser Anita Bigsby said the event's reputation was growing.
"When we first started the festival our audience was 65% from Ludlow; now its 65% from outside and we attract a national audience as well," she said.
Businesses owners described the upcoming events as "fantastic" and a "shot in the arm" for local commerce.
"We know that lots of people who come to Ludlow come again, time and time again," bed and breakfast owner Katy Chason said.
"They want unique events and the festivals and the arts events that are going on are exactly what they want," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk