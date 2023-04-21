Navy veteran who lost his sight to run London Marathon
A blind navy veteran is set to run the London Marathon for a charity that has supported him through his sight loss.
Alan Lock, 43, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, will be taking on the 26-mile (42km) event for the 13th time on 23 April.
He will be running in aid of Blind Veterans UK, which supports vision-impaired ex-service men and women.
Mr Lock said the charity had provided him with support, rehabilitation and equipment to live independently.
Having previously completed the marathon a number of times, he said his target was to finish this year's marathon in under three hours and 30 minutes.
He had joined the Navy in 2002 but was forced to retire at the age of 24 after developing a rare genetic condition, similar to macular degeneration.
'Massive impact'
After losing his sight, Mr Lock said his career uncertainty had left him feeling lonely and worried, but the charity had helped him to re-train for a new career.
"I'd been committed to a career with the Royal Navy, it's what I expected to do for life but that was snatched away from me along with my eyesight," he explained.
He described the loss of his sight as having had a "massive impact" on his life, adding that he had found it difficult to read and couldn't drive or see people's faces properly.
Keen to enjoy running, Mr Lock said the charity had provided a running machine, which had given him the independence to run alone, enabling him to train for the marathon.
"I can't thank Blind Veterans UK enough for all the support I have been given," he said.
"It's a special charity and has been by my side throughout my journey, giving me the confidence to see beyond the limits of sight-loss and to achieve things I thought would be impossible."
