Oswestry Town Council agrees to buy rundown 15th Century building
A run down historic building that dates back to the 15th Century is set for restoration after a town council agreed to buy it.
Llwyd Mansion in Oswestry, Shropshire, has fallen into disrepair and is fenced off due to safety concerns.
The town council agreed to buy the Grade I listed building for £75,000, saying it had a responsibility to preserve the "iconic" building.
It also expects repairs to cost a further £160,000.
"It is a lot of work, it's a daunting prospect, but it's also quite exciting to think what this building could be," said councillor Mike Isherwood.
"As a town, as a generation, we are the current custodians of this building and I think it does fall to us to look after it for future generations. It needs to be there for another 400 years."
'Significant work'
The mansion has been vacant since its previous occupier, a hair salon, closed last year.
Town clerk Arren Roberts warned there would be a "significant amount of work" involved in the project due to the building's age and listed status.
Unless grants can be obtained, the upfront costs of the purchase and renovation will come from a budget set aside under the High Street Heritage Action Zone project.
Some councillors voiced concerns about the purchase however they were outnumbered by seven to two in favour.
Mr Roberts will now proceed with the purchase and set up an advisory group including Shropshire Council heritage and conservation officers and representatives from Historic England to take the project forward.
