Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton hairdressers end 50 years of styling
- Published
Award-winning hairdressers who have styled celebrities are retiring their scissors after 50 years in the industry.
Royston Blythe and Nick Malenko have run salons in Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton and London for 34 years.
In that time, they have styled stars and celebrities including Katie Price, Coleen Rooney, Lorraine and Katy Perry.
In 2020, the pair also spearheaded National Hair Sunday - offering free services to NHS staff in the pandemic.
During their careers, they have won four British Hairdressing Awards and have received global recognition.
In recent years, they have also featured on ITVBe's the Real Housewives of Cheshire.
Announcing their decision to step back from styling, they said their 50 years in the business had been "fabulous, fantastic and flamboyant".
They said the secret to their success was "treating everyone the same... from billionaires to bingo players".
They are yet to decide on their next step but said: "One thing's for sure - it won't be dull and boring."
