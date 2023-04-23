Thousands of bikers take part in Shropshire charity ride
Thousands of motorcyclists have travelled 23 miles (37km) across Shropshire to raise money for charity.
About 4,000 people took part in Bike4Life to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance charity.
The bikers set off from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury at about 11:00 BST and their route took them along the A5, M54 and A41 before finishing at RAF Cosford.
Ex-special forces soldier Ollie Ollerton was among the riders who took part in the event.
The SAS: Who Dares Wins star was also joined by former motorcycle racers Carl Fogarty MBE and Steve Parrish.
It is the 11th year the event has taken place, with the festival also including live music, displays and stalls.
The route was closed to other traffic for a couple of hours while the convoy travelled to Cosford.
On average, Bike4Life raises about £80,000 each year for the Midlands Air Ambulance.
Organisers said the air ambulance "rapidly reaches" on average one motorcyclist a week and the event also aimed to promote bike safety.
