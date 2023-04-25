Rebecca Steer death: Killer driver only trying to frighten, jury hears
A driver who ran over and killed a woman has told his trial he drank alcohol and took drugs before "a moment of stupidity" in which he tried to frighten a group of pedestrians.
Rebecca Steer, 22, was dragged underneath the wheels when the Volvo driven by Stephen McHugh hit her in Oswestry, Shropshire, on 9 October.
McHugh admits manslaughter but denies her murder.
The fifth day of his trial heard he had "next to none" driving experience.
McHugh, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, Shropshire, also told Stafford Crown Court he had never had a driving lesson or held a driving licence.
The 28-year-old, originally from Fazakerley in Liverpool, additionally admits assault causing injury to Kyle Roberts, who was also hit by his car, but denies attempting to cause him grievous bodily harm with intent.
McHugh told the court he had traded a manual Volkswagen Passat for the automatic Volvo eight days before Ms Steer's death.
He said he drank about six beers, took up to seven lines of cocaine and consumed Disaronno and vodka at pubs, a friend's flat and a nightclub in the hours before his car hit her.
Prosecutors have alleged McHugh used his car "as a weapon" to deliberately drive into the group on Willow Street at about 02:45 GMT on 9 October.
But he told the court he was not angry with them and had reversed to move alongside them to pick up a friend.
He told jurors he was embarrassed as he messed up the manoeuvre and, when he drove forward, wanted to get close to the kerb to frighten the group.
"I didn't really think about it. It was a moment of stupidity. I just wanted to get out of there," he said.
"It all went horribly wrong didn't it? I panicked, I carried on driving. Stupidity - I hold my hands up to that all day long."
The trial continues.
