Man charged after hotel in Shrewsbury damaged in attack

The Lion Hotel in Shrewsbury was damaged on 20 April

A man has been charged after an attack on a hotel in Shrewsbury used to house asylum seekers.

Rory Allington-Mott, 33, of High Street in Newport was arrested after an incident at the Lion Hotel in Wyle Cop at about 15:55 BST on 20 April.

He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with racially aggravated damage.

In December, the hotel and a number of neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precaution when a threat was made.

West Mercia Police is continuing to appeal for information over Thursday's attack at the Grade I listed property, which the force said caused damage put at thousands of pounds.

