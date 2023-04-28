Recruitment problems dominate Shropshire businesses
Recruitment problems have continued to dominate local businesses across Shropshire, a recent survey has found.
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce said recruitment issues had prevented some businesses from expanding or fulfilling orders.
Results had also shown the quality and quantity of job applicants had fallen short of requirements.
Firms responding also said a lack of experience, work ethic and skills had resulted in numerous difficulties.
It comes as the latest Quarterly Recruitment Outlook survey by the British Chambers of Commerce revealed businesses across the the UK had faced record-high difficulties in hiring new staff.
Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, described the local workforce as "transient", adding that four out of five employers in the region had been forced to offer "higher wages" to attract staff.
She added that this had been against a backdrop of firms battling to keep prices down for customers while inflation remains high.
"Employers across most sectors are voicing frustrations over the quality and quantity of applicants, which in many cases is preventing them from expanding, taking on new business, or even fulfilling existing orders," Ms Ross said.