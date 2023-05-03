Shropshire maternity scandal trust offers tours of unit
- Published
The health trust behind a maternity services scandal is inviting prospective parents to an open day.
Guided tours of the antenatal ward and maternity suite at the Princess Royal, Telford, are being offered in a bid to show improvements have been made.
The Ockenden Report found failures at the hospital trust contributed to the deaths of more than 200 babies.
The trust has delivered three-quarters of 210 recommendations to improve care, according to the review board.
The hospital said it was excited for visitors to see the improvements it had been making.
Donna Ockenden's report, which examined maternity practices at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust over 20 years, also highlighted failings that led to the deaths of nine mothers.
The trust has previously outlined significant progress made since the senior midwife's findings, and reassured patients services were safe.
Visitors to the open day will be offered tours of the antenatal ward, delivery suite and midwife-led unit at the hospital's Shropshire Women and Children's Centre from 11:00 BST on 13 May.
Annemarie Lawrence, Director of Midwifery, said staff were excited to be opening the doors to the "modern and welcoming service".
"I encourage anyone who would like to know more about what it's like to be pregnant and have a baby under the care of SaTH to come and meet our midwives, ask questions and experience first-hand the improvements we have been making," she added.