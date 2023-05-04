Telford pupils' views on sexual harassment tackled by play
Schoolchildren's attitudes to sexual harassment are being challenged through a council-funded theatre project.
Theatre company Loudmouth is visiting schools and colleges in Telford to provoke discussions about assault, sexism and consent.
Telford & Wrekin Council said the programme aimed to put "preventative measures" in place and develop healthy attitudes toward relationships.
"Sexual assault and harassment has a huge impact," a spokesperson said.
Nine schools have signed up to take part in the mix of live performance and discussions, including Ercall Wood Academy.
The Calling it Out play delivered "important messages" to young people, said teacher Chris Hardman.
"Topics like sexual assault and harassment can be difficult to talk about, so these activities really help to open up the subject for discussion in a safe and welcoming environment," he added.
The sessions, designed for pupils aged over 13, also touch on catcalling, consent, sexism, homophobia and gender stereotypes.
Loudmouth tour manager Caroline Bridges said the response from Telford staff and students had been "fantastic".
"[The council] has championed the ground-breaking work being undertaken with education around the government's violence against women and girls strategy, to ensure these vital messages reach out to the students," she said.
The programme is also funded by the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), John Campion.
"Sadly, in West Mercia, too many women and girls are trapped behind closed doors, living in fear of their abuser," Mr Campion said.
"Education plays a vital role in creating societal change so challenging views are not allowed to flourish."