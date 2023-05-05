Shropshire RAF recruit proud to carry King's colours
- Published
An RAF recruit is "immensely proud" to be a colour-bearer for King Charles III's Coronation procession.
Joseph Lock, who is training as an aircraft technician at RAF Cosford, Shropshire, is the only non-commissioned air force officer to take part.
The 20-year-old, from Cross Houses, said he was excited and could not wait.
"Being chosen to have the honour of that role in His Majesty's Coronation is a hugely proud moment," he said.
Colours were historically used to rally troops on the battlefield, and are now carried on the most important occasions to represent the armed forces' loyalty to the sovereign.
Mr Lock will bear one of seven new RAF standards, hand-sewn for the Coronation, embroidered with the Union flag, royal cypher and roundel in silk, silver and gilt threads.
He is charged with the King's Colour for No.1 School of Technical Training, the RAF's aircraft engineering school, which he described as "heavy enough and heavier when it's wet".
He added: "This colour [is] the only one that's carried by a non-commissioned officer. [I'm] immensely proud."
Mr Lock said he had "always wanted to join up", and was inspired by a trip as a five-year-old to an RAF Cosford air show.
"There's nothing that I know of that can possibly compare to the level of pride from completing basic training and actually becoming a member of the RAF," he explained.
More than 4,000 members of the armed forces from the UK and Commonwealth will line the route of processions on Saturday, including about 300 personnel from RAF Cosford.