Driver who steered into crowd jailed for Rebecca Steer's murder
- Published
A drink-driver who deliberately steered into a crowd outside a takeaway and fatally injured a student has been jailed for life for her murder.
Rebecca Steer, 22, died after she was dragged underneath the Volvo in Oswestry, Shropshire, on 9 October.
Stephen McHugh, who had also taken cocaine and did not hold a driving licence, was convicted on Thursday after a trial at Stafford Crown Court.
He was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years.
The court heard how McHugh had mounted the kerb and ploughed into a group of pedestrians outside the Grill Out takeaway.
As well as hitting bystander Ms Steer, he also hit and injured two men who were "knocked aside" by the car's front wing.
McHugh, 28, was also convicted of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
Passing sentence, Mr Justice Andrew Baker said McHugh, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, Shropshire, had reacted to verbal abuse directed at his erratic driving by treating pedestrians "like they were human skittles".
