Coronation plaques unveiled in Shropshire towns

Plaque being unveiled in TelfordTelford and Wrekin Council
The plaques have been unveiled over the weekend, including in Telford, to mark the Coronation

Plaques to mark the Coronation of King Charles III have been unveiled in 20 towns in Shropshire.

They have been given to the areas by the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner and made by the British Ironwork Centre.

Mayors from the town unveiled the plaques over the weekend including in Telford, Shifnal and Great Dawley.

The steel plaques were cut using lasers and include the name of each town, a spokesperson for the centre said.

