Thousands of rural Shropshire homes to get faster broadband
Thousands of homes in rural parts of Shropshire will get high-speed broadband over the next three years, as part of a government-funded project.
A £24m contract has been given to full fibre wholesaler Freedom Fibre and it will start work in February 2024.
Villages to get the fast broadband include Cockshutt, Hinstock, High Ercall, Bomere Heath, Hadnall, Cheswardine and Clive.
The government has promised £5bn to connect hard-to-reach communities.
Shropshire Council said the first homes in north Shropshire could be connected by October 2024.
Freedom Fibre said 12,038 homes and businesses in north Shropshire would benefit.
