Child rescued from waist-deep mud at Shropshire country park
- Published
A child who became stuck in waist-deep mud at a park in Shropshire has been rescued by firefighters.
A fire crew from nearby Cleobury Mortimer was sent to help the stranded youngster at Severn Valley Country Park on Saturday.
The child was set free using a short extension ladder, said Shropshire Fire Service.
The crew was initially called to the park at about 18:00 BST.
