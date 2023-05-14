The stress and fun of sketching Eurovision
- Published
A cartoonist and illustrator said it was "challenging and stressful" but "fun" to draw Eurovision acts as they performed in Saturday's final.
Dan Berry, from Shropshire, was taking part in a social media trend where artists share sketches of the contestants as they appeared on stage.
He said he had taken part in the tradition for years.
"I think I was one of the instigators of the #DrawEurovision hashtag," he said.
Mr Berry's artworks from Saturday night's final included a portrayal of winning act Loreen from Sweden as Marvel action hero Wolverine, inspired by her false nails.
"It's a fun drawing challenge, trying to get each act drawn while they perform," he added.
Ned Hartley from London, who writes Bananaman for The Beano, was inspired to take part with family members after seeing sketches from last year's show.
"My wife and daughters have been drawing along to the music and it has been a lot of fun," the 43-year-old said.
"I think I enjoyed drawing Finland and Moldova the most, but it's all great. This has been a great Eurovision, and it's lovely how it brings people together in so many different ways."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk