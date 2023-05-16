Shropshire garage selling diesel 22p cheaper than average
- Published
Drivers have been queuing at a garage in Shropshire which is selling a litre of diesel for 22p cheaper than average.
D A Roberts, in the village of Grindley Brook, near Whitchurch, has drivers travelling for miles to buy the cheaper fuel.
Diesel at the garage is priced at 131.9p per litre, lower than the national average of of 154.31p, according to the RAC.
The garage said it had adjusted fuel prices in-line with wholesale costs.
Petrol at the garage is also being sold at 136.9p per litre, lower than the national average of 144.96p.
Drivers queuing on the forecourt said the reduced prices were a step in the right direction.
"People have to travel to work, so things are hard enough as it is, I think everywhere else should bring the prices down," one driver added.
Ricky Allman, financial director at D A Roberts, said the fuel market had "dropped significantly" in recent months, enabling savings to be passed onto customers.
"We just try and do an honest pricing structure," he explained,
"So whatever our buy-in price is for that day, we add the margin that we require and then that's our pump price."
He said he had wanted to give customers a "fair price" for fuel.
"We just sell it as cheap as we can to ensure we still make a profit, but the customer's get a fair price as well," he added.
Diesel lower than petrol
Simon Williams, from the RAC, said drivers with diesel vehicles had been "losing out considerably" due to "overpriced" costs across the country.
"The wholesale price of diesel is actually lower than petrol, yet we're still paying so much more at the pumps," he said.
"In fact we estimate that the price of diesel is a 20p per litre overpriced at the moment."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk