Beekeepers restore old Shrewsbury well buildings
A group of beekeepers has turned a derelict well site into a haven for wildlife.
When Conduit Head on Nobold Lane in Shrewsbury was taken on by the Shropshire Beekeepers Association in 2016, it was falling down, overgrown with weeds and covered in graffiti.
Volunteers from the group cleared the spot and restored the Edwardian pump house, turning it into a visitor centre and meeting room.
It is now ready for visitors.
Conduit Head once had nine wells that supplied Shrewsbury's drinking water until the late 1940s.
The beekeepers said the site had been full of brambles and rubbish but was transformed into an "ideal place to provide a home for bees and other important wildlife".
Member, John Connolly, explained: "We gave ourselves 10 years to bring it up to some sort of spec so we could bring visitors inside and we did it in three."
Shropshire Council said the site was now home to a wide variety of birds, insects, newts, frogs and toads and a place where school groups and others could learn more about bees and also the town's history.
The council said the beekeepers' project was a good example of a Community Asset Transfer, which gives communities the opportunity to run authority assets on a not-for-profit basis.
The site is due to open to the public on Saturday for World Bee Day.
