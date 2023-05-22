Bid to create Shropshire youth wind orchestra from scratch
- Published
A Shropshire school hopes to create a youth wind band in just three days and get it to perform at a charity concert.
Wrekin College, in Wellington, is offering three days of free tuition in July.
The classes will be open to musicians up to the age of 19 who play a wind or percussion instrument at Grade 3 standard and above.
Director of Music Simon Platford, said he wanted to showcase the talent in the county.
Money raised by the concert will go to a local charity, decided upon by the participants.
Mr Platford said: "It's an exciting project which will hopefully see lots of accomplished band players come together with those who would love to see what it is like performing as part of a countywide wind band."
The event will run from 26 to 28 July, with the concert taking place on the final evening at Wrekin College.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk