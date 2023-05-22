Burglar threatened woman after targeting wrong home in revenge attack
A burglar threatened and stole from a 65-year-old woman thinking he was raiding the home of someone else.
Alexander Woodburn paid a private investigator to track down the person responsible for stealing from his girlfriend, a court heard.
Woodburn smashed through the victim's patio window at her Shropshire home and then threatened her, before taking more than £9,000 in cash and jewellery,
Woodburn, of Brierley Hill, was sentenced to 11 years and six months.
The level of threat of violence used was horrendous, police said. He was found guilty of aggravated burglary at a trial in April.
'Absolutely abhorrent'
Det Sgt Ben Docherty said: "The actions of Woodburn were absolutely abhorrent and the level of threat of violence used against the victim who was in her own home was horrendous.
"Woodburn gave no thought to the lasting impact of his actions on the victim who, like all members of the community, should feel safe in their own homes."
The court was told Woodburn, of Rookery Park, had expressed an element of remorse and asked the police to apologise to his victim.
