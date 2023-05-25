Ex-RAF policewoman with MS to compete at Veteran Games
An RAF veteran with multiple sclerosis is among those taking part in this year's Veteran Games in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Ann Hughes, from Shifnal in Shropshire, will be among 65 British wounded, sick and injured armed forces veterans at the event, starting on Saturday.
Ms Hughes, 53, who was an RAF policewoman for 20 years, was diagnosed with secondary progressive MS in 2007.
She said she was "most looking forward to meeting other veterans".
Her condition affects her sight and mobility and causes muscle spasms and severe fatigue. She uses a crutch or a wheelchair to travel longer distances.
At the games Ms Hughes will represent the RAF Benevolent Fund, which housed her in 2009 and made the necessary adaptations to make her home more accessible.
She said: "I had never heard about the Veteran Games, so when they asked me, I knew I wanted to get involved.
"I used to be active in the RAF going on sailing, skiing and mountaineering expeditions, so it will be nice to talk to others who are the same."
Veterans will compete in a variety of sports between 27 May and 2 June at the games, which were first held in 2019.
The event recognises the role played by sport and family in supporting the ongoing recovery of veterans who have suffered physical and psychological challenges as a result of serving their country.
The RAF Benevolent Fund helped with the cost of a mobility scooter for Ms Hughes and has provided short breaks away for her through the Disabled Holiday Trust.
She said: "After a long time serving in the Air Force, I felt lost finding out I had MS.
"I had always paid into the fund whilst in the force and never thought I'd need them.
"When I was discharged, I became very depressed, but the fund were immediately there for me."
