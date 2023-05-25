Shropshire forest transformed by carpet of bluebells
A beautiful carpet of bluebells has sprung up in the south of Shropshire.
Photographers have been flocking to capture images of the view at Mortimer Forest in Ludlow, near the border with Herefordshire.
The eye-catching wildflower usually blossoms each year in May and is protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.
The species can be spotted on Climbing Jack Common at the site, which is run by Forestry England.
Drone images taken by Shropshire-based photographer Lukazure have shown a huge sweep of the area covered in bright blooms.
