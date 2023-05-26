Coming out at 63: 'Being a man has always been an act'
- Published
At 63, Sophia has decided it is time to live life as her authentic self.
"I lived a life 50:50," she said. "Fifty per cent of the time I was female and locked away and hidden and no one knew it."
The 63-year-old, from Shrewsbury, said she hid who she was while her parents were alive out of fear they would disown her.
Now living openly as a transgender woman, she said being herself had led her to happiness.
Research by the government has found that almost 60% of transgender women in the UK have avoided expressing their gender identity for fear of a negative reaction.
"There's all those emotions and a million and one [reasons], if you were to draw a list, of why you can't tell somebody," said Sophia.
"But there's only one reason why you should, and that's for happiness."
'My greatest role'
Sophia said she first suspected she was a woman when she was a child.
She would dress up "not feeling quite right, not knowing why", but by the age of 10 "I knew why I felt the way I did".
But, she then also realised life was going to be "very, very difficult, unless I could get a handle on it and try and convince the world and myself that in fact I was male and everything was fine".
She went on to have girlfriends and got married, but "they all ended in tears", Sophia said.
When she was alone, she would drop the pretence of being a man, she explained.
"I hated it, I can't do it, it's always been an act," she said. "I am an actor and that was probably my greatest role."
"You jail yourself, you imprison yourself.
"The curtains are closed, the doors are locked and you don't even answer the phone just in case somebody might suspect something by the way you're talking."
But since coming out, she said she feels more herself.
"Now when I'm on my own, I can sit and smile," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk