Dying prisoner subjected to ‘inhumane’ restraint, says watchdog
- Published
A prisoner who died in hospital was subjected to "undignified and unacceptable" restraint, a watchdog said.
James Reilly was restrained with an escort chain which was left on while he got medical treatment, a report said.
The prison, HMP Stoke Heath in Shropshire, was also criticised for not having a care plan for him.
The ombudsman made two recommendations, which the Prison Service said had already been acted on.
Reilly, 60, died on 26 September last year, a day after being taken to hospital.
He arrived at the prison, near Market Drayton, in 2018, having been jailed for 15 years for robbery and was known to have type two diabetes and liver cirrhosis caused by a history of alcohol misuse.
'No care plan'
Four months before his death, Reilly went to hospital due to swelling in his legs, and returned in June when he was diagnosed with cellulitis caused by liver disease.
A report by the ombudsman, which investigates all prisoner deaths, found "no record that healthcare staff created a care plan" to manage his condition.
He became increasingly unwell and the day before his death at 12:35 BST, he pressed his cell bell.
Officers found a large amount of blood with Reilly feeling dizzy, having low blood pressure and was "very pale".
A decision was made to restrain him with an escort chain on the journey to the hospital as he was deemed a low risk of escape but a high risk to the public and hospital staff.
He remained restrained, including during an anaesthetic and endoscopy procedure, but after coming round from the anaesthetic, his health deteriorated.
Hospital staff told prison officers it was a life-threatening situation and the chain was removed.
'Natural causes'
He was placed in a coma and died the following day. An inquest concluded that he had died of natural causes.
The ombudsman recommended that the prison ensure care plans are created for prisoners with symptoms related to long-term or chronic conditions.
On the use of restraints, the report says: "The judgement found that using handcuffs or other restraints on terminally ill or seriously ill prisoners was inhumane, unless justified by security considerations."
The watchdog added: "We are shocked that it was only when Mr Reilly haemorrhaged after his procedure and hospital staff indicated that it was a life-threatening situation that escort officers removed his restraint.
"This was undignified and unacceptable."
A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Our sympathies remain with Mr Reilly's family and friends.
"HMP Stoke Heath has already implemented the ombudsman's recommendations - reviewing risk assessment processes for escorting prisoners to hospital and hiring more healthcare staff to ensure prisoners with long-term health conditions have care plans in place."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk