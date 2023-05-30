Improvement work continues on Market Drayton's A529
- Published
The latest phase of safety improvement work is under way on the A529 outside Market Drayton.
The road was named by the government in 2016 as one of 50 roads in Britain with the worst safety record.
It is part of several stages of work carried out to improve road surface, markings, signage and drainage works.
Work is being conducted until 16:00 BST everyday between Mount Pleasant Crossroads and North Lodge at Pell Wall until 14 June.
Further improvements are set to be carried out between 15 June and 3 July at the Gingerbread Man roundabout, Shropshire Council said.
The project, which started in 2019, is being funded by the government's Safer Road Fund scheme to cover the A529 between Hinstock and Audlem.
Diversions will be in place and businesses will be open as normal while the work is carried out, the council added.