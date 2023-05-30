Teenage passenger killed in Shifnal fence crash
- Published
A teenager has died after the car he was a passenger in struck a fence in Shropshire.
William Hubbard, 19, was one of four people in a BMW that crashed on the A464 in Shifnal at about midnight on 27 May.
The 19-year-old driver suffered a facial injury and the two other passengers received minor injuries.
The family of Mr Hubbard, from Beech Drive in Shifnal, said he would be sorely missed.
In a statement issued through West Mercia Police, they said: "William was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and friend to many and will be sorely missed by all."
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk