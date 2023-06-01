Shrewsbury flood schemes set to be approved by council
- Published
Two schemes aimed at reducing flooding on the River Severn through natural solutions are expected to be approved by councillors.
The £1.7m government-funded projects will focus on tributaries which join the waterway around Shrewsbury.
The town, along with other communities along the Severn, has seen repeated flooding over the past few years.
A council report said results from the schemes could be scaled up along the whole river in the future.
It will be considered on Wednesday by Shropshire Council's cabinet.
The first scheme, costing £900,000, involves the Rea Brook, which joins the Severn at Coleham Head, which has been particularly prone to flooding in recent years.
Measures include building 200 leaky dams and creating dozens of water storage features such as ponds and swales - broad channels used to direct water - to increase capacity during storms.
The second project, carried out by Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Harper Adams University, would see peatlands around the River Perry - which flows from Hengoed to just east of Montford Bridge - re-wetted to restore them.
Three hectares of native woodland would also be created as part of the £800,000 scheme, along with at least five more water storage features.
Together, the projects would also bring other benefits which include carbon capture and economic growth, the report said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk