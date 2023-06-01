Man who stole Cadbury Creme Eggs admits new charges
- Published
A man who stole 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs has pleaded guilty to fresh charges over the theft.
In February, Joby Pool admitted three charges, including two of theft after a trailer with the eggs was taken from an industrial unit in Telford, Shropshire.
But before sentencing, the Crown Prosecution Service said he should only have faced one count of theft.
On Wednesday, the 32-year-old entered three guilty pleas at Telford Magistrates' Court.
Pool, from Dewsbury Road, Tingley, near Leeds, admitted theft, criminal damage to a lock at the trailer park - and driving without insurance.
The original case saw him charged with one count of theft of the trailer and one covering the theft of its contents, the CPS said.
But it was decided he should have been correctly charged with one count of theft to cover the trailer and the value of its contents of more than £54,000, they added.
The original two theft charges were dismissed, with no evidence offered.
Pool will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a future date.
