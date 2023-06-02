Two dead bodies found in Shrewsbury shed
Two dead bodies have been found in a shed in Shrewsbury, police have said.
Emergency services were called to an address in Newbrook Drive in Bayston Hill at about 23:00 BST on Thursday after concerns were raised for the welfare of two people.
The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered at the property.
The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained, but West Mercia Police said it does not believe anyone else was involved.
